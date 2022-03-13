Allyn Raywood Johnson, Jr.
Sunrise October 15, 1926 Sunset March 3, 2022
Allyn Raywood Johnson, Jr. went to Heaven Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Cornerstone Gardens in Temple. His daughter was right by his side.
The funeral service with Masonic Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with his son, Allyn Raywood Johnson III officiating. A graveside service will follow with Military Honors at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday, March 14, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Raywood was born October 15, 1926 to Allyn Raywood Johnson, Sr. and Maud Zerena Mize in Waco. Little did he know that his name would continue to go forth through a son and later a grandson. He became a big brother when Bill was born in 1930. Raywood and little brother Bill were proud to be “Reuter Rats”, a name given to all the boys who grew up in the North Waco area primarily on Reuter Street. Raywood attended St. John’s Methodist Church in Waco and was baptized there. He attended school in Waco where he excelled in football. He was part of the Championship football team at North Junior High School and was pursued by Coach Paul Tyson who was Head Coach for the Waco High School Tigers to continue playing football for Waco High School. Raywood had other interests, however, and continued to develop his skills in auto mechanics, carpentry, and anything that involved working and building things with his hands. He was very resourceful, and that trait carried with him his entire life. His strong work ethic began to develop, and he worked on Ms.Gregory’s Dairy Farm in Waco and delivered circular newspapers for Greenway Shopping Center. During the Depression, he worked hard and often. When World War II broke out, Raywood was determined to do his part and joined the Navy before his 18th birthday in 1944 with his parents’ permission. He was stationed in Santa Rosa, California. During his tenure in the Navy, he received specialized training and became an Aviation Ordnanceman. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and returned to Waco where he used his G.I. Bill to gain training in sheet metal fabrication.
He received his Pilot’s license in 1948 and enjoyed flying small airplanes. Raywood also took up boating. Raywood was fascinated with planes, trains, automobiles, and boats his entire life. In the 1950’s he began his Masonic work and became affiliated with Fidelis Lodge 1127 in Waco. This became the heart and soul of who Raywood Johnson was to become and started a dedication that would lead to nearly 70 years of service. In 1952 he went to work for the Waco Fire Department and promoted to Building Inspector. He would later say that this job was the best job he had, but he also said that about every job, too! He was involved in the clean-up process after the 1953 Waco Tornado devastated his city. During the clean-up in downtown Waco, Raywood remembered spotting a cute brunette, Miss Mary Lou Kirkpatrick. He later found out that Mary Lou worked at Cupp’s Drive-In and began to visit her there.
On April 5, 1955, he married Mary Lou Kirkpatrick, “the prettiest girl I ever saw” and together they shared 35 years of love, and definitely, fun. After his time with the Fire Department, Raywood began another career path, and went to work for his childhood friend, Buddy Hunt, at Million Item Wholesale. During his time there, he promoted to Sales Manager and was responsible for a large North and Central Texas territory. Raywood continued to work for Million Item Wholesale until the 1970’s when it was sold to Jack’s Service Company in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In 1961, a little girl, Mary Lynn, was born. Allyn Raywood Johnson III came along in 1964. Life was good on Valeska Drive, and many, many memories were made there. In 1990, life changed for Raywood and the entire family. Mary Lou was diagnosed with lung cancer and went to Heaven on September 13, 1990. Raywood continued on, and found other interests to occupy his time. He was always an excellent dancer, and continued dancing and won several Ballroom dancing competitions. He acquired a very busy social life and surrounded himself with many friends and enjoyed traveling all over the world. He also decided that he was too young to retire, and although he enjoyed golf and boating with his son, he chose to go back to work in an area he was passionate about. Raywood went to work for Grand Lodge of Texas, as the Building and Grounds Manager, and worked there until September 15, 2021. On this date, he was 94 years young, and fiercely independent, strong, and smart. He was blessed to enjoy the friendship of many and was likely to be found during the last few years enjoying a nice bottle of Cabernet with special friends at the Valley Mills Vineyard in his “spare” time.
He was preceded in death by his parents; uncles and aunts that he adored; and his Mary Lou.
Raywood is survived, honored, and forever cherished by his daughter, Mary Lynn Collier, of Temple; his son, Allyn Raywood Johnson III, of Austin; his grandson, Allyn Raywood Johnson IV, of Austin; his grandson, Robert Kirkpatrick Johnson and his wife, Madeline, of San Diego, California; brother, Bill Johnson of Waco; nephew, Jeff Johnson and wife, Jennifer, of Dripping Springs, Texas; loyal friend and “compadre” Bill Pascoe, of Jarrell, Texas; forever daughter, Suzanne Bryant of Waco; Masonic Brethren; and a host of treasured friends.
Pallbearers will be Allyn Raywood Johnson III, Allyn Raywood Johnson IV, Robert Kirkpatrick Johnson, Bill Pascoe, Tim Tucker, Frank Traplena, Eric Sims, and Mike Wiggins.
The family wishes to thank Dr. James “Bo” Graham for his friendship and medical care of our Raywood, all these years. We also wish to thank the Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas for their love and support.
Memorials may be made to Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Avenue, Waco, Texas 76701
