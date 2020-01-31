Placida Martinez, 84, of Temple died Thursday Jan 31, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Placida “Blossom” Martinez, 84, of Temple are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple. Ms. Martinez died Thursday, Jan. 30, at a Temple hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save