Sherry Gayle Drews, 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Sherry was born on July 6, 1951, to R. E. (Ed) and Dalva Grayless in Dayton, Texas, and was raised in Conroe, Texas, where she graduated from Conroe High School in 1969. After high school, Sherry attended Sam Houston State University where she pledged Kappa Delta sorority and made many life-long friends. Sherry married Gerald Wayne Drews in November of 1971 and moved to Houston, Texas. After completing her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from the University of Houston in 1973, she and Gerald moved to Temple.
Sherry loved teaching from an early age when she taught her younger brother to read before he started school. In 1973, Sherry began her professional teaching career in Troy where she taught first grade and later in Bruceville Eddy where she taught fourth grade. While Sherry enjoyed her time in public education, her greatest joy came from teaching Sunday School in the Children’s Ministry for over twenty years at Temple Bible Church. Sherry accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at the age of 12 and delighted in watching her students grow, as she did, in the knowledge of the Lord.
For over forty years, Sherry and Gerald did a serious study of the Bible based on pastors teaching from the original languages in light of the historic context in which the Bible was written. The object of this type of study was to know the mind of Christ.
Sherry was a talented artist who enjoyed painting beautiful landscapes and florals. She was a wonderful cook and hostess who always made everyone feel special in her home and everywhere that she went.
Sherry joined Gerald at Drews Custom Homes on a full-time basis in 1980 where she and Gerald worked as a team constructing fine custom homes for many customers who became their good friends. Sherry had a true gift for interior design and working with customers to build their dream homes. She and Gerald retired from the building business in 2009. After retiring from homebuilding, Sherry was a partner and instrumental in the construction and operation of Cathedral Oaks Event Center in Belton, Texas. She became an accomplished event planner and enjoyed her time in that role until she and her partners sold the business after five years.
In retirement, Sherry was able to enjoy extended time with Gerald at their cabin in Colorado in the San Juan Mountains where she enjoyed jeeping, bird watching, being in nature and entertaining friends and family.
Sherry was preceded in death by her infant son, Dustin Kyle Drews, and her mother and father. She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Gerald Drews, and their daughter, Ashley Drews, of Temple. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Gloria Grayless, of Conroe; and nephews and their families, Matthew and Megan Grayless, of Austin, and their children Grant and Elizabeth, and Ryan and Haley Grayless, of Houston, and their children Nate and Brooke Grayless. She is also survived by many cousins and dear friends.
Her memorial service will be held at Temple Bible Church in the Creekside Center at 11 AM on Saturday, February 26th. Temple Bible Church is located at 3205 Oakview Drive, Temple, TX 76502.
The family of Sherry Drews would like to extend its most heartfelt gratitude to all the family and friends for their support and prayers, expressions of sympathy, and acts of kindness. Friends, far too numerous to mention, have expressed willingness to do anything and many did.
We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses on the eighth floor, North Tower, of Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas, for their care and consideration of Sherry. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff in the inpatient hospice Special Treatment Center (STC 4) for their excellent pain management and their kind consideration of Sherry’s family. The family would like to extend our gratitude to Dr. Renee Martinez and Dr. Brad Dollar for their exceptional care during Sherry’s illness.
Memorials may be made to the Vasicek Cancer Center Facilities Fund 62496 and/or the Baylor Scott and White Hematology/Oncology Patient Enrichment Fund 62307 (indicate which fund on a check payable to Baylor Scott and White and mail to BSW CTX Foundation, MS-20-S103, 2401 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76508).
Arrangements are entrusted to Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.