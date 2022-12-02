Augustus Clayton “Gus” Oliver, Sr.
Augustus Clayton “Gus” Oliver, Sr., passed November 29, 2022, at the age of 99. He was born on his parents’ farm/ranch July 19, 1923, to William Love “Bill” Oliver and Lottie V. Birdwell Oliver, in the Three Forks Community near Belton where he grew up.
He was a WWII vet. He earned his MS in chemistry at Southwest Texas State. He was an engineer for Phillips Petroleum for the rest of his career, working in McGregor, Texas, Borger, Texas and Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
He was a longtime Boy Scout scoutmaster in Borger and was a member of the Tulsa Auxiliary Police.
He married Charlene Wilkins Oliver Christmas Day, 1953. She passed October 13, 2013. They had two children Susan Marie Oliver and Augustus Clayton “Gus” Oliver, Jr.; 3 grandchildren William Oliver “Will” Lugar, Levi Antony Lugar, and Sheila Oliver Groden (Sean); 4 great grandchildren Deyssi, Clayton, Bellamy, and Alyster Groden.
He is survived by one sister Eavia Marie Oliver Murphy. Two sisters preceded him: Eunice Bethenia Oliver and Lottie Virginia Oliver Holaday.
Graveside service will be at 2pm Tuesday at the Mary Allen Oliver Cemetery at 6200 W FM 436, Belton. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
