Carol Anne Posey
Carol Anne Posey, 82, of Rotan passed away August 18, 2021. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Church of Christ of Rotan, Texas with burial to follow in Belvieu Cemetery. Directed by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home. A visitation will be held before the service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Church of Christ.
Proverbs 31 describes our Mother, Carol Anne Wheeler Posey. Carol was born July 25, 1939 in Temple, Texas. She got her angel wings August 18, 2021. She was the oldest daughter of Charles and Calel Wheeler. Carol met Richard on a blind date in Temple, TX, and on July 25, 1959 she married Richard David Posey and moved to Rotan, Texas. Rotan became her home for the next sixty years. Carol was an active member of the Rotan Church of Christ where she taught Bible classes, cooked meals and delivered her famous chocolate pies to newcomers. She loved her children and worked tirelessly to make sure they were grounded in faith and love for God and family. She was an active 4-H leader, room mother, band and sports parent. If you ever had the opportunity to sit by her at a game where one of her own was playing, you saw her get loud. For many years Carol found joy in keeping children in her home and they always had a special place in her heart as she watched them grow up. Nieces and nephews and their children learned early to watch for a birthday card from Aunt Carol and she never disappointed. Without question, Carol’s pride and joy were her 18 grandchildren. Family gatherings were full of fun, laughter and lots of delicious food. She loved Christmas and worked Christmas magic, and she could make adult Easter egg hunts very competitive with her golden egg. Her cinnamon rolls and chocolate pie were family favorites, her personal favorites were dark chocolate candy or Rum Cake. She would share the cake, and was happy to have most of it left when the holiday was over.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Posey, her parents Charles and Calel Wheeler, her brother Charles A. Wheeler, III, her sister-in-law Bobbie Posey Miller, and her son-in-law James Michael Osborn.
Carol is survived by her five children, Patricia Osborn from Spring, TX and her children Rebecca, John and his children Ivan and Raegan, James (Kelbye) and their children Sam and Olive; Robert (Cathy) and their children Heather Eddy (Phil) and their children Tripp and Piper, Levi (Erica) and their children Eva, Ada and Oran, Autumn Mafi (Evander) and their son Adriel, Caleb, Sarah and Joshua; Julie Bibb (Randy) and their children Derrick (Laura) and their children Braddock, Weston and Stratton, Logan (Kristen) and their children Wyatt and Jackson, Emily Wilson (Seth) and their children Hadley Anne and Winnie Rae; Jill Dennis and her children Erin and Miah; Jan Muery (Tedd) and their children Heidi Campbell (Chase) and their son Olsen, Hannah, Nicholas and Alexander. Carol is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Cathy and Bill Kneip, her brother Doug Wheeler and sister-in-law Betty Wheeler, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tedd and Gloria Posey, sister-in-law Lanny Maeyers, brother-in-law Charles Miller along with many nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made to the Rotan Church of Christ.
