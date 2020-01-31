Larry Anderson
Larry Anderson, age 56, of Belton passed from this life during the early afternoon hours of Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Born on the 1st day of March 1963 in Long Beach, California, he was the son of Donald and Frances Anderson.
Larry moved to Belton with his family in 1973 and graduated from Belton High School in 1981. He started his career in 1983 as a foundryman with Delta Centrifugal Corporation. He finished his career as the Melting Supervisor in May of 2019 after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Larry fought the good fight, but eventually succumbed to this terrible disease.
Larry was an avid sports fan; he loved the Dallas Cowboys. Being born in Los Angeles County, Larry had an affection for all teams from Los Angeles. as his initials were LA, the Rams, the Dodgers, and the Lakers. He didn’t care for hockey as he considered it unnatural for grown men to be skating on ice in sunny southern California.
Cheryl Payne was the love of his life for the past 30 years and brought their son Steven into the world in 1991. He was proud of Steven’s high school football career at Belton High School and of the man he has become. Steven’s daughter Baylie, was cherished by Larry and Cheryl.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, his older brother Mark Anderson, and sister Lynne Pelham.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his partner in life, Cheryl Payne, his son Steven Anderson and fiancé Harle Cook, and granddaughter, Baylie all of Belton and stepson, Charles Payne. He is also survived by his sisters Donna and her husband Doug Feuerstein, Cathy and husband Tom Korton, Carol and husband Mike Poncik all of Temple, and Janet Walker of Long Beach, CA. as well as brothers, Wade and wife Debbie Anderson of Lakewood, CA., Chris and wife Sue Anderson, Donald and wife Michelle Anderson, Matt Anderson and David Anderson, all of Temple. Along with several cousins and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 o’clock a.m. with Deacon Oscar Valeriano officiating. The family will be accepting friends and visitors an hour before the service. His ashes will be interred at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple following the service.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary