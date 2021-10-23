Services for Michael Allen Coufal, 57, of Temple, will be held in private at a later date.
Mr. Coufal died Wednesday, Oct. 13, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 12, 1964, in Temple to Alvin and Doris Urbanovsky Coufal. He graduated from Temple High School in 1982. He was a lifelong resident of Bell County. He attended Impact Church in Temple. He worked in carpentry and home remodeling.
Survivors include a son, Bradley Coufal of Canada; three brothers, Calvin Coufal and Randy Coufal, both of Temple, and Chuck Coufal of South Texas; and three sisters, Susan Burton and Lynn Robinson, both of Belton, and Karen Coufal of Temple.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.