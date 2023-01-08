Santos Villalobos Munos
Santos Villalobos Munos, age 92, passed away at his home in Temple, Texas on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Santos was born to Jesse Munos and Josefina Villalovos on May 20, 1930, in Abilene, Texas. Santos started working in the cotton fields of west Texas at an early age, as well as a bellhop for hotels. Santos played baseball for Aguilas Mexicana’s Baseball Club of Abilene, Texas in the early 40’s. His team played all over Texas, from San Angelo to Wichita Falls, and from Midland to Ft. Worth and Waco. Santos married Mary Garcia on July 6, 1949, where they resided in Temple, Texas as Santos was in the United States Army at Camp Hood.
Santos was in the Army from August 1948 to August 1949, where he then transitioned into the Army National Guard of Texas until 1960. Santos received the Faithful Service Medal, which is awarded to members of the Texas National Guard in recognition of and in testimony of the gratitude of the people of Texas for Service performed as a member of the Texas National Guard with the Armed Forces of the United States during war and/or for five continuous years of faithful service with the Texas National Guard.
After the National Guard Santos started his civilian life working for Olin E. Teague Veterans Administration as a cook in April of 1961 until his promotion to Nursing Assistant in June of 1961. Santos received Nursing Assistant Certificate of Training in February of 1982. Santos received a Service Award for 30 years in August of 1986 upon retirement from Olin E. Teague. Santos spent many years after retirement working as maintenance for 5 years at Texell Federal Credit Union, and then for the next 20 years he worked maintenance for Scott and White Employees Credit Union.
Santos liked to watch baseball, basketball, and football, and cheered on his favorite teams The Texas Longhorns, The Dallas Cowboys, and the San Antonio Spurs. He liked to travel with his wife, to many places Colorado, Palo Duro Canyon, and Las Vegas to name a few.
He was an active member of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church where he was a member of the Bereavement Committee, a Brother of the Church, and also a member of Santo Nombre.
Santos was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Josephina Munos, his brother Merced Munos, his sisters Josie Rosales, and Ester Borrego, and his son Santos Villalobos Munos, Jr.
Santos is survived by a brother Richard Munos of Odessa, Texas his son James Munos and his wife Dora of Killeen, Texas, son Adrian Munos of Temple, Texas. Great Granddaughter Elisabeth Munos and Great Grandson Erin Munos. Santos is also survived by a Great Great Grandson Sage, and a Great Great Granddaughter Violet and many nieces and nephews.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm Monday, January 9, 2023, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
