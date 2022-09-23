BELTON — Services for Jerry Wayne Bloodworth, 74, of Harker Heights will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Bloodworth died Monday, July 18, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 24, 1948, in Sulphur Springs to James Odell and Gladys Cawthron Bloodworth. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Yettie Bigham on Feb. 27, 1994, in Temple. He worked as a paint contractor. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Michael “Mickey” Wayne Bloodworth and William Dreyer; four daughters, Tammy Renee Brown, Debra Nell Owens, Carla Harwell and Jennifer Dreyer; a brother, Jimmy Bloodworth; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.