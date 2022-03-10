John Albert Tolbert Sr., 76, of Temple died Wednesday, March 9, at a Temple hospital.
Services are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Updated: March 10, 2022 @ 3:56 pm
