Rev. Robert A. Hill
Rev. Robert A. Hill, 89, was called home, November 23, 2020, His Lord said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful …. Enter into the joy of your lord.’ (Matthew 25:21 KJV)
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:30am at First Assembly of God Church 1920 South Lone Star Parkway (S. Hwy 317), Moody TX 76557.
Robert was born November 28, 1930, and raised in Gonzales, Texas. In 1950, married with a family, he became a manager for the General Telephone Company (GT) and helped establish communications during construction of the Falcon Dam along the Texas border. While working for GT, Robert was ordained into ministry by the Assemblies of God (A/G), June 23, 1960. He made the decision to leave his company career and served full-time pastoring several churches across Texas, including 27 years in Moody, Texas and 12 years in Troy, Texas.
Rev R. A. Hill, “Pastor” as many called him, was known for his love for God which was evident through his faithful sharing of the good news for over 50 years. Robert often enjoyed playing his guitar or steel guitar during worship services.
Robert served several years on the Presbyter Board of the A/G Waco section and was active in the community serving on the Moody ISD School Board and participating in community church revivals. Along with his ministry, he enjoyed the outdoors spending time fishing and hunting. He will be missed by family and friends who loved him.
Robert is predeceased by wife, Carolyn Cowey Hill, and parents, William and Mary Hill.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Turner Hill; children, Morris and Debra Poe, Tyler and Diane Smith, Michael and Nancy Hill, Mark and Donna Hill; 9 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson; brothers, William Hill, Thomas Hill; sister, Minnie Mae Springs.
Arrangements handled by Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, Temple, Texas.
www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com
