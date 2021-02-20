Services for Royace Marie Hawkins, 98, of Little River-Academy will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Jerry Wayne Fellers officiating.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mrs. Hawkins died Monday, Feb. 15, at a local care facility.
She was born Nov. 23, 1922, in Holland to Thomas and Myrtle Crawford Lasiter. She graduated from Little River High School. She married Charles Hawkins in the late 1940’s in Temple and they moved to West Virginia. She moved back to Bell County after her husband’s death. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Moffat. She worked for Service Merchandise and retired from the Social Security Administration.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two daughters, Virginia Jeffcoat and Patricia Sedlock; a son, Charles M. Hawkins; two grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Frank Hawkins of Fisherville, Va., and RP Hill of Oenaville; a daughter, Cindy Bennett of Hico, W.Va.; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.