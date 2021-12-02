BELTON — Services for Lily Sanders, 88, of Georgetown will be 11 a.m. Friday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Sanders died Sunday, Nov. 28, at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born March 12, 1933, in Colorado City to James and Hazel Thompson. She married Roe C. Sanders.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two sons, Todd McDonald and Richard McDonald.
Survivors include four sons, David McDonald, Larry McDonald, Kenneth Sanders and James Billingsley; three daughters, Patty Machen, Ronda Rice and Teresa Neal; three brothers, Jimmy Thompson, Bobby Thompson and Kenneth Thompson; a sister, Raye Glover; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.