Services for Edith Ann Key, 61, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Brian Grant officiating.
Burial will be in Seton Cemetery at Leon Junction.
Mrs. Key died Thursday, Sept. 8, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 4, 1961, in Temple to Elmer and Patsy Hobday Steinert. She graduated from Temple High School, and attended Temple College. She married James Key. She lived in Temple all of her life and was a member of Heights Baptist Church. She worked for Texas Instruments for many years, and retired from IER Inc.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two sons, James Ray Key Jr. of Temple and Terry Dean Key of Temple; a daughter, Amy Kirk of Troy; her parents of Temple; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to any autism charity.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.