Services for the Rev. Henry L. Paige, 87, of Jackson, Miss., and formerly of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories
Mr. Paige died Monday, May 11, at his residence.
He was born April 3, 1933, in Mississippi to Cleveland L. and Dorothy Lemons Paige. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Belton Church of God in Christ.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Lee Paige.
Survivors include a brother, Willie L. Paige of Jackson.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.