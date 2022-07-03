Robert Daniel Bridges
Robert Daniel Bridges, 65, loving father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 6, at 9:00am in the Chapel of Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will follow at 11:00am at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Robert was born on November 13, 1956, to Betty Jean Bridges (nee Elkins) and Bill Parrish in Temple, Texas. He was later adopted by Don Edward Bridges. He attended school in Temple before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1974, where he served aboard the USS Edward McDonnell. STG2 Robert Bridges was honorably discharged in 1980. He was promoted to STGC – Sonar Technician (Surface) Chief Petty Officer posthumously. His award and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and First Good Conduct Award. He specialized in nuclear weapons, fleet anti-submarine warfare, sonar retrofit maintenance, basic electronics, and microminiature electronics.
After serving in the Navy, Robert continued his education and love for everything technical. Robert retired after 38 years of service to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center where he worked for the department of Biomedical Engineering. Robert specialized in Radiation Oncology biomedical instrumentation, Fresenius dialysis systems, neonatal ventilators, Prism 3/2/1, advanced BCM, advanced UFM, adult volume ventilators, advanced AK-10, electronic data processing, advanced WRO/WS10, Kodak Dry Laser fundamentals, digital/microprocessors, ADAC/Philips Forte, Millennium MLC technical maintenance, OBI technical maintenance, and Portalvision Exact-Arm technical maintenance. Robert was also honored by Baylor Scott and White in Temple for years of outstanding and dedicated service.
Robert was a natural musician and loved everything musical. He played piano and guitar his whole life. He performed with numerous bands including Leather and Lace, Wildheart, 35 South, the Billy Holt Band, The Scott and White B Team Band, The Jeff Wright Band, and Mack Abernathy throughout Central Texas. He enjoyed country music and classic rock and could often catch him passionately playing the piano and guitar.
Everyone who knew Robert knew that he was an extremely kind, loving, funny, outgoing, talented, and generous person. He is survived by his mother Betty Bridges (nee Elkins), brother Donnie Bridges, sister Patsy Entzminger, life partner Gayle Feuerstein (nee Goolsby), son Bradley Ian Bridges, son Jacob Daniel Bridges, daughter Dusti Cheyenne Bridges, and grandchildren Nirvana Reign Bridges and Willow Rice. He will forever be in the hearts of those who knew him and will be greatly missed.
