BELTON — No services are planned for Johnny Lee Narvaiz, 67, of Belton.
Mr. Narvaiz died Wednesday, Nov. 25, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 20, 1953, in Temple to Mariano and Mary Luna Narvaiz. He attended schools in Belton. He worked in the concrete construction industry in the Bell County area. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Survivors include three sons, Joel Narvaiz of Belton, Johnny Narvaiz Jr. of Hearne and Apolonio Narvaiz of Hope Mills, N.C.; three daughters, Sandy Cerecerez of Austin, Misty Narvaiz of Temple and Ashley Kemmitz of Georgetown; a sister, Alvita Prentice of Belton; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.