BELTON — Private burial for Emilio G. Lopez, 85, of Temple will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Lopez died Saturday, Feb. 6, at a local hospital.
He was born Jan. 30, 1936, to Maria Munoz and the Rev. Juan Lopez. He retired from the city of Temple in 1986, and was a member of Iglesia Torre Fuerte of Temple. He married Felis Gonzales on June 18, 1954.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Feb. 9, 2000.
Survivors include a son, Johnny Lupe Lopez of Temple; two daughters, Antonia Rios and Jessie “Susie” Pevia, both of Temple; a brother, Juan Lopez Jr. of Temple; two sisters, Sophia Sustaita and Leonarda Gonzales, both of Temple; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. today at Iglesia Torre Fuerte of Temple.