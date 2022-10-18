Nancy Lee Williams
The life of Nancy Lee Williams will be celebrated on Friday, October 21 at Bethel Assemblies of God Church at 22621 SE H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502 at 1:00 p.m.
The family welcomes guests to bring a favorite book to the service in lieu of flowers. Donations can also be made to: Friends of the Temple Library or Trapping, Rescue and Pet Recovery Service (TRAPRS).
Paypal - @FriendsTPL or @TheTRAPRS
By Mail: FOTPL; 100 W Adams; Temple, TX 76501
Or contact: friendsoftemplelibrary@gmail.com or TheTRAPRS@gmail.com
