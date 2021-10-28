ROCKDALE — Services for John William Willard Jr., 79, of Tennessee will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rockdale Full Gospel Church.
Burial will be in Black Jack Cemetery.
Mr. Willard died Wednesday, Oct. 20, at his residence.
He was born in Lufkin on June 25, 1942. He was a musician, teacher, orchestra conductor and retired from T.U. Electric. He also owned and operated a trucking business and was director of community standards at Sun City Texas. He was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jason Willard.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Willard; a daughter, Laura Lynn West; two sons, John “BJ” William Willard III and Steven Lee Willard; four stepdaughters, Tonya Gibson, Leah Stenzel, Tricia Reynolds and Gina Carbajal; a stepson, Wayne McLaws; a sister, Mary Ford; 29 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.