ROCKDALE — Services for David Wayne Mitchell, 64, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial with military honors will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Mitchell died Friday, Dec. 2, at a Temple living center.
He was born Dec. 16, 1957, in Taylor to Alvin David and Janie Mae Allen Mitchell. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Thorndale. He graduated from Thorndale High School. He joined the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1989 after serving six years. He married Gerberta Blakely on July 26, 1980, in Taylor.
Survivors include a son, David Theodore Mitchell; two sisters, Kathleen Harris of Austin and Janie House of Rockdale; four brothers, Floyd Lee Mitchell of Cameron, Ronald Dewayne Mitchell and Mark Mitchell, both of Thorndale, and Alvin James Mitchell of Austin.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. today at the funeral home.