Johnnie Wayne Sepulvado
Johnnie Wayne Sepulvado passed away May 12, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 77. He was born November 28, 1942, in Natchitoches, Louisiana, the son of Johnnie and Louise Bates Sepulvado. Growing up in Temple he was better known as “Bull” when he played football for the Temple Wildcats. He continued his football career playing at the University of Tulsa until a football injury caused him to transfer and graduate from Sam Houston State University with a degree in Accounting. He married Nancy Langston on March 6, 1993, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was a member of Arkana Baptist Church, and worked as Vice President at Spartech Plastics. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega and Elks Lodge. He enjoyed taking friends and family boating, cooking and barbecuing, woodworking, watching Cowboys football, and spending time with his family.
Johnnie is survived by his wife, Nancy Sepulvado of Norfork, AR; three sons, Johnnie “Chip” Wayne Sepulvado, II (Jamie), of Dexter, MO, Donald Humphries (Wanda) of Mountain Home, AR, and John Christopher Humphries (Sylvia) of Ripley, TN; two daughters, Jana Frederick (Michael) of Arlington, TX, and Stephanie McFarland (Tim) of Paragould, AR; brother, Richard Sepulvado of Temple, TX; two sisters, Lynda Contrucci (Paul) of Temple, TX, and Denise Lagrone (Tom) of Lott, TX; eleven grandchildren, Grace, John, and Selah Sepulvado, Terry and Tracy Humphries, Shane and Sierra McFarland, Nicholaus, Jacob, and Olyvia Frederick, and Ryan Humphries; and one great-grandchild, Parker R. Humphries. Nieces Amy Contrucci, Rachel Mello (Clovis), Megan Pendergraft (Kyle), Melissa Parker, nephews John Contrucci (Melissa), David Lagrone, Mark Kendall, and Trey Parker (Claudia) and countless other friends and family who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Glynda Parker, and son, Barry Lynn Humphries.
A Memorial Service for Johnnie will be held at the Arkana Baptist Church today at 11am, with burial in the Salem Cemetery, Salem, Arkansas. It will be streamed here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1218216108516132/
Memorials may be made to Arkana Baptist Church, 10919 Hwy 201 South, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
