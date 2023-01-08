Services for Santos Villalobos Munos, 92, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Munos died Tuesday, Jan. 3, at his residence.
He was born May 20, 1930, in Abilene to Jesse Munos and Josefina Villalovos. He served in the Army from August 1948 to August 1949, then was in the Army National Guard of Texas until 1960. He worked for the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple as a cook and then as a nursing assistant for 30 years, retiring in August 1986. He worked five years in maintenance at Texell Federal Credit Union, then 20 years in maintenance at Scott and White Employees Credit Union. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, and served on the bereavement committee. He was a member of Santo Nombre. He married Mary Garcia on July 6, 1949, and she preceded him in death.
He also was preceded in death by a son, Santos Villalobos Munos Jr.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, followed by a rosary.