Edward John Mokry passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the age of 88 after a long illness.
He was born in Taylor, TX on June 23, 1934 to Joe R. Mokry, Sr and Annie (Polasek) Mokry.
He worked for Superior Dairies & Borden Dairy Company for 30 years. He retired from SPJST Insurance Company as a maintenance worker.
On April 25, 1959 he married Anna Marie Lange at the Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Granger, TX. He served in the Air Force during the Korean conflict for three years. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Joe R. Mokry, Sr, Annie Mokry and sister, Dolores Mackey.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie Mokry; daughter, Brenda Mokry & husband Mike Atkinson of Austin, TX, daughter, Diane Mills & husband Troy of Temple, TX; son, Edward Mokry Jr. & wife Jackie of Belton, TX; daughter, Carol Hammer & husband Tony of Saratoga, CA; a brother, Joe Mokry and wife Linda of Coupland, TX; sisters, Georgie Edmonds and husband David of Austin, TX, Sybil Heselmeyer of Taylor, TX and Dorothy Skrhak of Taylor, TX. He is also survived by grandchildren, Megan Downing & husband Paul of Cleburne, TX, Chase Crocker & wife Michelle of Elgin, TX, David Witcher of Waco, TX, Angela Mills of Temple, TX, Carmen Ellis & husband Renaldo of Temple,TX, and Nicolas Hammer of San Francisco, CA; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be Monday August 1, 2022 from 5 to 7:00 PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with rosary at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple, TX followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cyclone, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ALS Association.