No services are planned for Kenneth James Simon, 65, of Burlington.
Mr. Simon died Thursday, Jan. 6, at his residence.
He was born in Bryan, Ohio, to James and Emma Sands Simon on May 8, 1956. His family moved to Arizona, where he attended school and graduated. He worked as a heavy haul truck driver. He married Kathleen Johnston in July of 2005 in Cheyenne, Wyo. He retired in 2014 and moved to Burlington.
Survivors include his wife of Burlington; and his children, grandchildren and siblings.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.