Clarence Curtis Lange
Funeral services for Clarence Curtis Lange, 88, of Caldwell, will be held at Elizabeth Lutheran Church in Caldwell on Saturday, October 3rd at 11:00 a.m. Burial will then be at 2:00 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Bartlett, Texas. Immediately following the burial, a gathering will be held at the Kuhlmann Center in Holland. Visitation will be Friday, October 2nd from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell.
Clarence was born on December 29, 1931 in Holland, Texas to Herbert Henry and Alvine (Steglich) Lange. He attended school in Bartlett and enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 where he proudly served for 4 years including active duty during the Korean War.
He married the love of his life, Evelyn Marie Balusek (Mary Ann) on September 21, 1957, just recently celebrating 63 years of marriage. His entire career was spent working in civil service as an aircraft mechanic, the majority of that time spent at Fort Hood. Having lived in Salado for many years, he and Mary Ann moved to Caldwell where he was a member of Elizabeth Lutheran Church. Clarence was a kind, gentle, strong, soft spoken, hardworking, humble, God-loving soul who loved his wife and children. There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his family and friends. He loved to hunt and fish, tend his garden, watch football, play dominoes, make knives, and was well known for his barbecuing skills. Clarence made the world a better place just by being in it, and he will be dearly missed.
Clarence is preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers-in-law Agnes and Mark Rentchler, LaVerne and Herbert Grimm, Dorothy and Les Parker; and brother-in-law Leonard Hilt.
He is survived by his wife; children Rick and Suzanne Lange of Lexington; Becky and Gabbo Goetsch of Caldwell; and Sandra and Tom Westerberg of Mont Belvieu; as well as 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Floyd Lange (PeeWee), and sisters Evelyn Atkins (Mutt), Peggy Kauitzsch, Cynthia Hilt, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Gary Lange, Kyle Westerberg, Lance Westerberg, Mat Goetsch, Tim Meyers and Grayson Jones. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Wiederhold, Eldon Lange, Bo Hubert, Larry Hein, Gordon Beatty and Robert Hegar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elizabeth Lutheran Church Building Fund, PO Box 675, Caldwell, TX 77836; or Remarkable Hospice, 1645 Greens Prairie Rd., Suite 401B, College Station, TX 77845.
