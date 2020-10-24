Koyce “Red” Bostick
Koyce “Red” Bostick passed away on October 21, 2020 at the young age of 74. Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 2:00pm Monday, October 26, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. David Crosby officiating. The family will receive visitors from 2-6:00pm Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Koyce K. Bostick was born November 6, 1945 in Abilene, Texas to his parents, Marion and Dora Love Bostick as the second child. After attending schools in Belton, he decided to join the US Air Force as a young man and was stationed in Baudette and Bemidji Minnesota for 4 years where he claimed his nick-name “Red” from his red hair and reddish complexion.
While in the military, he was married and became a father. He later decided to leave the Air Force and moved his family back home to Belton, Texas.
Red worked for many years as a Pressman and an Assistant Foreman at the Temple Daily Telegram. He spent many hours drinking coffee at Bill’s Grill, “Pitt Grill” with his friends both old and new. It was there that he met and began to date Margaret Johnson.
In 1977, he married Margaret and welcomed her two daughters, Tammy and Rayleen as his own. He worked hard and strived to support his wife and all four of his children in any way that he could. In his spare time he enjoyed reading, building and fixing things, playing dominoes, motorcycle riding, spontaneous road trips and most of all he loved being in the outdoors camping, boating, and fishing. Anyone who met Red would describe him as strong, intelligent, witty, fun-loving, and easy-going. Most who knew him knew too that Red would give you the shirt from his back if you needed it or would help you in any way that he could. He cared for his Aunt Eunice Bostick who resided in Lampasas, TX until she passed away.
Red retired from the newspaper after 39 years. His retirement goals included more camping, fishing, and road traveling with his wife, also retired.
A few years after beginning his retirement he was diagnosed with Early Dementia and later Alzheimer’s Disease which impacted his life goals and resulting in his placement in a long term care facility where he has resided for the past 2 years and sadly declined so rapidly.
Red was preceded in death by his parents; Marion and Dora Bostick and his younger brother, Glenn Bostick.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Margaret Bostick; his three daughters- Amanda, Tammy and Rayleen and one son, Matthew; eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jan Bostick Stoehr (Leonard Stoehr) who reside in Virginia; his sister-in-law, Donna Bostick; one neice and two nephews.
