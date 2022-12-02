Services for Charles Andrew Melancon, 55, of Temple, will be 2 p.m. today at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Melancon died Monday, Nov. 28, at a healthcare facility in Temple.
He was born March 25, 1967, to Eddie and Margaret Thomas Melancon in Temple. He graduated from Temple High School in 1985 and attended Temple Junior College. He worked as an auto mechanic in Temple.
Survivors include two sons, Jack Melancon of Temple, and Jimmy Smith of Belton; his mother; and two granddaughters.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.