ROSEBUD — Services for Otilia Garza Martinez, 88, of Rosebud will be 2 p.m. at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Nick Linville officiating.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Martinez died Thursday, Nov. 4, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 13, 1932, in San Saba to Espiririon and Ysabel Lopez Garza. She lived most of her life in Temple and Rosebud. She was a member of the 7th Day Congregation in Bruceville-Eddy. She was preceded in death by three husbands, Albert H. Perez, Albert Marsan and Lupe Martinez; a son, Albert G. Perez; and two daughters, Isabel Davila and Georgia Beadles.
Survivors include a son, Elias Perez of Temple; two daughters, Noami A. Grinie and Betty Gutierrez, both of Rosebud; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.