SALADO — A Mass of Christian Burial with military honors for Basil Attal Sr., 88, of Austin and formerly of Salado will be 2 p.m. Friday at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado with the Rev. Jude Uche officiating.
Private burial will be in Ascension Cemetery in Austin.
Mr. Attal died Wednesday, Jan. 25, at his residence.
He was born April 16, 1932, in Austin to Wolfred and Martha Attal. He graduated from Austin High. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a seaman. He returned to Austin and became co-owner of the business A&A Appliance where he worked for 35 years. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail; and a son, Mitchell.
Survivors include three sons, Brian Attal, Basil Attal Jr. and James Attal; three daughters, Kathy Boyd, Diana Oller and Lisa Stewart; a brother, Lucky Attal; a sister, Marianne Attal; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen Catholic Church Building Fund, 601 FM 2268, Salado, TX 76571, or any charity.
Visitation and a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. today at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.