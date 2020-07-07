BELTON — Services for Betty Jean Wilkins, 82, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Moffat Cemetery.
Mrs. Wilkins died Thursday, July 2.
She was born May 31, 1938, in Albuquerque, N.M., to Willie J. and Bertha Morris Olive. She married Ray Anderson Wilkins on May 29, 1955. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines’ Chisholm Trail Chorus and the Alamo Metro Chorus. She also was a member of First Baptist Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Sanford; a son, Brent Wilkins; and a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband; three daughters, Angela Stephens of Moffat, Dana Allen of Mesa, Ariz., and Debbie Elliott of Austin; two siblings, Joy Baird and Junior Olive; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.