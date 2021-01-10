Services for Janice Marie Murphy, 68, of Philadelphia and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Temple Garden of Memories.
Ms. Murphy died Dec. 31 at a Philadelphia nursing home.
She was born Jan. 30, 1952, in Temple to Johnnie Mae Jackson. She attended Temple High School. She served in the U.S. Air Force. She was a correctional officer for the Philadelphia Prison System. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rochanda Bennett.
Survivors include a daughter, Catrina Bennett of Philadelphia; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.