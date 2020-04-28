BELTON — Services for John Andrew Rhoden, 31, will be private.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas.
Mr. Rhoden died Sunday, April 26.
He was born Aug. 10, 1988, in Norwood, Mass. He graduated from Lampasas High School in 2006. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas in Denton in 2010. He worked for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Survivors include his parents, Michael and Erin Rhoden of Lampasas; three brothers, Allen Hamilton of Seattle, and Michael L. Rhoden and Marcus D. Rhoden, both of Sebring, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fallen Hero’s foundation at https://www.fallenheroesproject.org/.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.