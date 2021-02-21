Major Esteban “Stevie” Ramirez III passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the age of 58 at Scott & White hospital after a courageous battle with COVID-19.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with father Sang Quan officiating. Burial with full police honors will follow at North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Stevie’s loving heart left a beacon of light for all in the community. He was born August 22, 1962 to Erasmo and Maria Ramirez. Stevie was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife Amanda, daughter Stephanie Nicole, and mother Mary Ramirez of Salado, TX; in-laws Lynn and Ann Brown of Nolanville, TX; his sister Elena and husband James Warren of Frisco, TX; niece Kristin Teplansky and husband Ernest Soeralaya of Frisco, TX; nephew Brandon Teplansky of Dallas, TX; sister-in-law Jodie and husband Brian Drever; niece and nephews Lauren, Ethan, William, and Jordan; and great-nieces Adriana and Addison.
Stevie began his service with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in 1989 as a jailer. After over three decades of service and dedication to his community, Stevie became the Jail Major at the Bell County Justice Center. He also patrolled, was a criminal investigator, ran a firing range, was a member of the diving team, and of the SWAT team. He also earned 10 Top Gun Awards. Law Enforcement was his life, he served honorably and dedicated his life to protecting the residents of Bell County.
We thank the Bell County Sheriff’s Department for offering our family their support during this most difficult time. We also thank the doctors and nurses who cared for Stevie while he was in the ICU unit at Scott and White hospital.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with a rosary beginning at 7:00 PM.