Services for Stephen Lynn Michalewicz, 59, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Seaton Brethren Church with the Rev. Denise Mikeska officiating.
Private burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lott.
Mr. Michalewicz died Thursday, Oct. 28.
He was born Jan. 28, 1962, in McKinney and adopted by Reuben and Naomi Michalewicz. He graduated from Temple High School. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University, and received an associate degree in civil engineering from TSTI/TSTC in Waco. After graduation he worked on various construction projects ranging from roads and bridges to schools and playgrounds. He was a Christian.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Kerry Michalewicz; a son, Colby Michalewicz; two daughters, Shelby Michalewicz and Taylor Vaught; his mother; a brother, Larry Michalewicz; and five grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Tiny Hooves Rescue & Petting Zoo.
Visitation will 5-8 p.m. at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple, with testimonies at 7 p.m.