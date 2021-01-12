Services for Ryan Taylor Jones, 38, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Jones died Jan. 4 at a local hospital.
He was born May 5, 1982, in Danbury, Conn., to Arthur and Karen Taylor Jones. He served in the U.S. Navy. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix. He married Michelle LeMoine on Dec. 22, 2000, in Tucson, Ariz. He worked for H-E-B. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; three children, Ryan Jr., Miranda and Jayson; his mother of Connecticut; and three sisters.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.