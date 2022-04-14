BELTON — Services for Arthur W. Fuller, 66, of Morgan’s Point Resort, were held in private.
Mr. Fuller died Monday, April 11, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Oct. 22, 1955, in Belton to Harlan M. and Nina Cosper Fuller. He graduated from Belton High School. He served as a firefighter with the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department for more than 30 years.
Survivors include two sisters, Anita Fuller of Temple and Morris Whitacre of Forney.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.