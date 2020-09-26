David Lawrence Green went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 23, 2020, after a short debilitating illness. Born October 11, 1953, to Garlin and Joyce Miller Green in Temple, TX, David grew up attending Scott Elementary, Travis Middle School and graduating Temple High School in 1972. He went on to graduate Temple College in December 1982 with an Associates of Arts Degree, and a Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Texas A&M Central Texas in May 1998. David married his high school sweetheart, Deborah Voss on September 26, 1975 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple. Together they raised two children and became the proud grandparents of four.
David was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was committed to taking care of his family. During his adult life he worked at Mobil Chemical, Central Counties Center for MHMR, EduCare, Communities in Schools, Social Work Services, and the Salvation Army. Throughout his life, David was a caring and compassionate person to all who knew him. His life mirrored his vocation as a Social Worker, always seeking ways to bring peace and comfort to those who were hurting and in need. In 1998 he was recognized as the Laura “Pat” Taylor Employee of the Year by the Bell County Judge and Commissioners’ Committee on People with Disabilities. In his free time, David enjoyed his love of family, especially his grandchildren, fishing, the Astros, and visiting New Orleans.
Many people came together to support David and his family during his short illness. David’s family is especially grateful to Baylor Scott & White Hospice and the caring staff: Mindi, Carmen, Patricia, and Anthony. They also are thankful to Dana Martin and the amazing Little River Academy, TX community for the food and prayers selflessly offered during such a difficult time.
David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, children, Nathan Green (Maria Contreras), Whitney Wilde, and grandchildren, Audrey Wilde, River Wilde, Joshua Platz, and Ashley Platz; and brothers Jay Green (Susan) and Alan Green. David will also be missed by many extended family members and friends, too numerous to mention.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of services. Visitation and Rosary will be held at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:30AM. Memorials may be made to Lone Star Dog Ranch Rescue or the American Brain Tumor Association.
Paid Obituary