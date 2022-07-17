Helen Marshall
Helen Dianne Wade-Marshall, of Moody, TX, was called home July 12, 2022. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 19, at First Assembly of God, 11920 South Lone Star Parkway, Moody, with Phillip Weitner and Billy Stein officiating. Burial will follow at Moody Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 18, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
Helen was born December 28, 1957 to David L. Wade and Willie Mae Gunn, in Baytown, TX. She grew up in the Baytown, Belton, and Moody areas. She graduated from Moody High School in 1976. Through the years she worked as a bookkeeper for Don Ringler Chevrolet in Temple, Crown Motor Company for Ruben Woods, Spring Valley Ranch with Clint and Wendy Murphy. She enjoyed being semi-retired and spending time with all her grandkids. Helen married Ronnie Marshall February 21, 1997 in Moody where they lived throughout their lives.
Helen was very active in her church, First Assembly of God, in Moody, TX. She always wanted to be there to help others in their time of need.
Helen was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Mae and Willie Schiller; her father, David Wade; and brother, Gary Schiller.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Marshall of Moody; daughter and son-in-law, JD and Micheale Minatrea of Cameron; son, James Martin and Diana Muntean of Moody; sons, Corey Marshall of McGregor, David and Katherine Marshall of Robinson, Brandon Marshall of Moody; daughter, Amanda Chaney of Waco; her sister, Bonnie and Calvin Schoonover; brothers, Steve and Judy Schiller, Darrell and Terri Schiller and Darren Schiller; along with her pride and joy, her grandchildren, JW (Boo), Emily, Chase, Zoey, Jesse James, Natalie, Bradley (Blue), Gary Eli, Kynlie, Kaygen, Cameron, Caleb, Sayde, and Harper Lee; along with many nieces, nephews, and other friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen’s name to: Moody Ag Boosters, PO Box 128, Moody, TX 76557 or Yoe FFA Booster Club, 336 CR 228C, Cameron, TX, 76520.
