Kathy (Nail) Fritsche
Funeral services for Kathy (Nail) Fritsche, 71, of Temple, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Dossman Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Brey officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Belton, TX.
The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ms. Fritsche died Sunday, July 25, 2021, in a Temple nursing facility.
Ms. Fritsche was born September 17, 1949, in Vernon, TX, the daughter of Houston Thomas Nail and Elsie Rae (Holdt) Nail. She was a 1968 graduate of Pampa High School. After high school, she enjoyed traveling the world as a military wife. For the last 18 years, she worked as an insurance agent for Finney Insurance in Belton.
She enjoyed participating in the Funsters dance group with many friends. She was the former Queen Mum of the Red Hat Sanctified Sisters Chapter. She was a Christian.
Ms. Fritsche was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Herbert Nail and Bryant Nail.
Survivors include one son, Joshua Fritsche and wife Heather Christie of Spicewood; one daughter, Melonie Gallagher and husband Harry of Cleburne; one brother, Wilburn Nail and wife Rita of Lubbock; two sisters, Jeanette Finney and Diana Quarles both of Temple; five grandchildren, Devon Gastineau, Shane Gallagher, Jack Gallagher, Haley Hill and Tatum Fritsche; two great grandchildren Bobbie Gastineau and Chesleigh Gallagher; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Yorkie Rescue Houston (www.yorkierescuehouston.org/info/donate). You can mail checks to Yorkie Rescue Houston, 6046 FM 2920 #628, Spring, TX 77379.
