Joe M. Garza Sr., age 61, of Belton, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Monday, February 14, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Joe was born in Temple, TX, to Anastasia Garza on November 20, 1960, and was the youngest of her three children. Upon completing his education in Temple, he joined the United States Army, and proudly served as a Blackhawk Crew Chief in the 101st Airborne Division. After his honorable discharge in 1982, he met and married Sylvia Garza, (née: Matamoros) of Belton, TX, with whom he had five children. As the Gulf War broke out in the 1990’s, Joe took it upon himself to spread hope throughout the nation by waving the American flag at the 6th street overpass in Belton. He would proudly return day after day for the duration of the war and would continue this tradition throughout the next 30 years during Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day, and any other times he felt the need to inspire patriotism, including proudly standing with his flag on the morning of September 11, 2001. Joe earned his CDL and became a long-haul truck driver, traveling the country he loved for the better part of 25 years. He took great pride in his chosen path and would often delight his children by picking them up in his rig and blowing the horn to announce his arrival. Joe spent the last 20 years of his life with his loving partner, Mary Pardo of Killeen, TX.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother in March of 1984.
He is survived by his children, Joe “Bear” Garza Jr. (Round Rock, TX), Jennifer Garza (Austin, TX), Megan Boggess (Dallas, TX), Susanna “Susie” Marrero (San Marcos, TX), and Matthew “Matty” Garza (Belton, TX); his grandchildren, Hannah McFadden, Anderson Garza, and Brodie Garza; his brother, Luciano Gutierrez; his sister, Yolanda Garza; and his many nieces and nephews.
A time of visitation will be held from 1 – 2 pm, Monday, February 14, prior to the service at the funeral home.