Services for Blasa Carranco, 70, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Amado officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Carranco died Sunday, July 18, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 3, 1951, in Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Mexico, to Secundino and Petra Alamilla. She married Manuel Carranco on Jan. 11, 1975, in Mexico. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two sons, Ignacio Carranco of Mexico and Bobby Carranco of Massachusetts; a daughter, Maria Rodriguez of Temple; six siblings, Apolonio, Alfonso, Mariana, Luisa and Victoria, all of Mexico, and Bacilio of Waller; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 11 a.m.