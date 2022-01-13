Services for Caryl Jones Connaway, 79, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Brownwood at a later date.
Mrs. Connaway died Sunday, Jan. 9, in Temple.
She was born Oct. 6, 1942, in Lawton, Okla., to Jackson and Lorraine Jones. She was raised on Harbor Island and graduated from Aransas Pass High School. She attended North Texas State University in Denton. She married Morris Joe Connaway in 1962.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Laurie of Belton and Ellen of Lago Vista; a son, Wesley of Allen; one grandchild; and two step-grandchildren.
Memorial may be made to the Human Society of Central Texas.