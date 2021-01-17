BELTON — Services for Hunter Eulenfeld, 23, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Dosssman Funeral Home in Belton with Eric Garcia officiating.
Burial will be in Pleasant Retreat Cemetery in Thorndale.
She died Friday, Jan. 15, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 9, 1997, in Temple to Sean and Caprice Simpson Eulenfeld. She graduated from Academy High School in 2019. She was a member of Buddy Ball.
Survivors include a brother, Emmitt Eulenfeld; her parents; her grandmother, Diana Travis; and her grandfather, Rodney Eulenfeld.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. today at the funeral home.