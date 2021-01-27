Services for Shandra Shantell Turner, 35, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Janette Gratts officiating.
She died Jan. 17 at a Waco hospital.
She was born July 10, 1985, in Temple to Reginald Glenn Turner Sr. and Yolande Yvonne Hall-Davis. She attended Manor High School in Manor and Haven Learning Academy. She graduated from Everest Institute. She worked at South Austin Hospital in Austin and Baylor Scott & White in Round Rock.
Survivors include a son, Zachariah Turner of Waco; two daughters, Ziriya Turner-Hopkins of Belton and Zaniya Turner-Williams of Waco; her father of Waco; her mother of Grand Prairie; two brothers, Reginald Glenn Turner Jr. of Austin and James Khali Hiers of Charlotte, N.C.; and two sisters, Tashanna Turner and Atasha Smith, both of Houston.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.