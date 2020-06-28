R.B. Barganier
April 27, 1932 – June 1, 2020
R.B. Barganier, 88, of Little River-Academy passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home in El Paso, Texas – two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
R.B. was born in Durango, Texas to Carey Dewitt Brooks Barganier and Oberia (Polk) Barganier. He grew up in Falls County and graduated from Lott High School, where he excelled as a star running back for the Lott Lions football team.
He served in the U.S. Navy on the destroyer U.S.S. Hanson (DD-832) during the Korean War. After the service, he was a fireman for the Temple Fire Department. He retired after a 30 year career as a switchman for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.
R.B. married Frances Louise Komar in Marlin, Texas on September 16, 1960. She preceded him in death on November 28, 2015. He is survived by his daughter Peggy Sue Barganier Jaramillo of Temple, son Ricky Barganier of El Paso, and grandson Rustin Jesse Jaramillo of Little River – Academy. He is reunited in heaven with his wife Frances, his parents Carey and Oberia Barganier, siblings Carey Brooks Barganier, Lesslie Dewitt Barganier, Bettye Jane Barganier McKee, William Hayes Barganier, Sr., Hazel Barganier Kuhn, and son-in-law Richard Jesse Jaramillo.
R.B. loved and was loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Paid Obituary