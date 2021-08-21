Services for James Lee Mock, 91, of Temple, will 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Mr. Mock died Friday, Aug. 13, at a local care center.
He was born July 27, 1930,1 in Rosebud, to Rex and Alice Behne Mock. He married Leola Trojan in Rosebud, and they were married for 62 years. She preceded him in death on May 18, 2013. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Temple, a life member of D.A.V., a member of the Commander Club and a committee member for The Boy Scouts of America. He joined the United States Air Force when he was 17. He earned several medals including the Joint Service Commendation Medal and Air Force Commendation Medal, which he earned three times. He retired after26 years of service as a master sergeant. He then went to work for the VA overseeing the volunteers retiring after many years of service.
He was also preceded in death by a son David Mock.
Survivors include a son, Bruce A. Mock of Temple; a daughter, Melissa Jennings of Georgetown; a sister, Shirley Moore of Temple; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.