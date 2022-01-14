ROCKDALE — Services for James Gage, 85, of Humble will be 3 p.m. Saturday in Pleasant Retreat Cemetery near Thorndale.
Mr. Gage died Thursday, Dec. 30, in Humble.
He was born May 15, 1936, in Taylor to Tommie Windell and Artie Mitcha Beard Gage. He graduated from Thorndale High School on May 19, 1955. He moved to Houston. He married Louise Baker in Houston. He worked as a machinist and was employed by John L. Dore Co., PIMCO and retired from Blue Chip Machine.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Donna Taylor of Humble and Glenda Raschke of Spring; four brothers, Eddie Gage, Vernon Gage, Roger Gage and Robin Gage; a sister, Lynda Rankin; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.