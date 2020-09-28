A Mass of Christian Burial for David Lawrence Green, 66, of Temple will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Mr. Green died Wednesday, Sept. 23.
He was born Oct. 11, 1953, in Temple to Garlin and Joyce Miller Green. He graduated from Temple High School in 1972 and Temple College in 1982. He received a degree from Texas A&M Central Texas in 1998. He married Deborah Voss on Sept. 26, 1975, in Temple. He worked for Mobil Chemical, Central Counties Center for MHMR, EduCare, Communities in Schools, Social Work Services and the Salvation Army.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Nathan Green; a daughter, Whitney Wilde; two brothers, Jay Green and Alan Green; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Lone Star Dog Ranch Rescue; or the American Brain Tumor Association.
A visitation and rosary will be 5-8 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.