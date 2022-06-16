CAMERON — Services for Rodney Dale Bobbitt, 82, of Cameron will be 4:30 p.m. today at Minerva Cemetery.
Mr. Bobbitt died Tuesday, June 14, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 1, 1939, in Houston to Ralph and Beulah Chairs Bobbitt. He married Valeri Plsek.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Alan Bobbitt.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; two sons, Rodney Dale Bobbitt Jr. of Sugarland and Randal Alan Bobbitt of Austin; a brother, Rique Bobbitt of San Antonio; and three grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.